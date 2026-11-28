Local elections for mayors and county heads began in Taiwan on November 28 in 22 cities and counties. About 19.6 million voters are eligible to vote and will also elect more than 11,000 local-level officials. Polling stations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the first results expected in the evening.

According to The Japan Times, the vote will test the standing of President Lai Ching-te’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang. The Kuomintang has traditionally held stronger positions at the local level and advocates closer relations with China. The results could affect the pool of politicians able to challenge Lai Ching-te in the 2028 presidential election.

Battle for independent voters

Researchers estimate that voters who do not identify with a particular party or do not support it consistently account for between 30% and 40% of the electorate. Both main political forces are competing for their votes. In local elections, citizens primarily consider transport, food safety, childcare and the cost of living, while relations with China play a less prominent role than during presidential races.

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The Taipei mayoral election is drawing the greatest attention. The Democratic Progressive Party is seeking to win the capital’s mayoral office for the first time since 1994. Its candidate, Puma Shen, is competing against incumbent Kuomintang mayor Chiang Wan-an. Both are seen as possible participants in future presidential races.

Referendum and warnings of interference

At the same time as the local elections, Taiwan is holding a nationwide referendum on whether the government should restore nuclear power. The government is already studying the possibility of restarting suspended nuclear power plants.

Taiwanese authorities have also warned of possible Chinese attempts to influence the vote through deepfakes, disinformation campaigns, illegal funding and cyberattacks. Votes are cast in person at the voter’s place of registration, while ballot counting is conducted publicly.

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