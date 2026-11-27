Taiwan will hold a referendum on Saturday alongside local elections on scrapping the “nuclear-free homeland” policy and using nuclear energy to boost the economy. The vote was initiated by the main opposition Kuomintang party, South China Morning Post reports.

This will be the fourth referendum on nuclear issues in the past eight years. Voters aged 18 and older can take part, while voting in local elections is open to those aged 20 and older. Of the 20 million voters eligible to vote in the referendum, nearly 403,000 are 18 or 19 years old. For the proposal to pass, the number of “yes” votes must exceed the number of “no” votes and reach the established threshold of slightly more than 5 million, or one-quarter of all voters.

Industry demand for electricity

Taiwan’s last operating reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County was shut down in May last year, fulfilling a long-standing campaign promise of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. At the same time, rapid growth in energy-intensive industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence technologies, has intensified debate over restoring nuclear generation.

For chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, even brief power outages can disrupt production, damage wafers during processing and cause significant losses. Li Min, a former professor of nuclear engineering at National Tsing Hua University, said the island’s isolated power system and dependence on imported fossil fuels make electricity supplies vulnerable.

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According to him, natural gas provides nearly half of Taiwan’s electricity generation, creating a risk of fuel shortages in the event of a maritime blockade. Unlike gas, nuclear fuel can be stockpiled in advance.

Conditions for restarting reactors

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lai Chien-hsin denied a direct link between nuclear energy and economic growth. He noted that Taiwan’s economy grew by 8.76% last year, even though the island became nuclear-free. According to him, a return to nuclear generation is possible only under three conditions: guaranteed safety, a viable solution for disposing of radioactive waste, and public consensus.

A successful referendum would not mean the automatic resumption of nuclear power plant operations. However, Max Lo, executive director of the Taiwan International Strategic Studies Society in Taipei, believes its outcome could give Taiwan’s leader William Lai political grounds to change the ruling party’s energy policy.

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