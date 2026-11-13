Taiwan’s Tea and Beverage Research Station has developed a method that makes it possible to replace up to 15% of plastic raw materials with processed used tea leaves and coffee grounds, Taipei Times reports.

Stable granules from waste

The pulverization method stabilizes the quality of processed granules, addressing issues related to varying granule diameters and moisture content, station director Su Tsung-jen said. The technology also makes it possible to control the size and color of the granules and retain their aroma according to customers’ needs.

According to Su, this could offer consumers a more natural choice instead of artificial colorants and flavorings. The station expects the method to help process more waste from beverage producers.

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About 300,000 tonnes of tea waste and 200,000 tonnes of coffee grounds are generated in Taiwan each year. Tsai Hsien-tsung, head of the processing technology division, said these types of waste were the first to which the method was applied because they are the most common by-products of beverage production in the country. In his view, the technology can also be applied to other agricultural residues.

3D-printing filaments and slippers

Pancolour Ink Co used the technology to produce biodegradable filaments for 3D printing. Its general manager, Shen Wen-chang, said that during production, granules made from tea waste replace the smell of plastic with the aroma of tea or coffee.

Tay Song Enterprise Co used the processed granules in the production of tea-scented slippers. Development manager Jonas Li called the method’s ability to retain tea’s aromatic compounds its key advantage. The station offers a three-year non-exclusive license for the method for NT$100,000, excluding taxes.

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