Police in Changhua County, Taiwan, have launched an investigation into a suspected shooting at the car of Wu Yin-ning, deputy executive director of the Executive Yuan’s Central Taiwan Joint Services Center. A steel ball was found in the vehicle’s damaged right rear taillight, the Taipei Times reports.

Ball found while the car was being washed

According to Wu Yin-ning, her driver noticed a crack in the right rear taillight while washing the car. He found a steel ball inside the damaged part. Assuming that the vehicle might have been shot at from behind, the driver contacted the Xihu police station and handed the object over to law enforcement officers.

Police received the report at around 11:00 p.m. on November 7 and formed an investigative team that included specialists in reviewing surveillance camera footage. According to preliminary police findings, the incident occurred at around midnight on November 6 on National Freeway No. 1. Experts collected evidence and are analyzing the angle of the possible shot.

Police are checking several versions

Law enforcement officials noted that the case could be linked to a road conflict. The origin of the ball, the exact cause of the damage to the car, and the motive of the person possibly involved in the incident are currently being established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wu Yin-ning said that local residents know well her private car, which she uses for official trips. The official usually sits in the right rear seat. According to her, the ball could have hit the window directly behind her head. She considers that the car may have been deliberately targeted, but does not rule out the possibility of a random shot from an air gun late in the evening. No one was injured.

Previous political disputes

The publication separately notes that in July, Wu Yin-ning accused Changhua County Council Speaker Hsieh Tien-lin of the Kuomintang of using a June banquet to campaign for his aunt, Chen Chen-fei, the party’s candidate in the Xihu Township chief election. On September 17, the Changhua Prosecutors Office asked a court to detain Hsieh Tien-lin and four other people, stating that the banquet may have been a concealed election event and may have violated the Election and Recall Act.

Hsieh Tien-lin and his father, Hsieh Hsin-lung, were detained without the right to communicate with the outside world. The politician’s mother, former Kuomintang legislator Cheng Ju-fen, was released on bail of NT$1 million. Hsieh Hsin-lung was later released on NT$10 million bail, while Hsieh Tien-lin’s detention was extended until January 17 of the following year.

Read us on