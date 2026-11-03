Fuel surcharges for passengers on international flights in Taiwan will rise from Sunday, marking the fourth increase since the beginning of the year. As Taipei Times reports, Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration announced the change after international jet fuel became more expensive.

New surcharge amounts

For short-haul international routes, the surcharge will increase from US$37.50 to US$40. On long-haul flights, it will rise from US$97.50 to US$104. The agency classifies Asian countries, excluding India and Middle Eastern states, as short-haul destinations. Long-haul destinations include India, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa, Oceania and Antarctica.

Rising jet fuel prices

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan said that its reference price for international jet fuel this month rose to US$183.09 per barrel. Last month, it stood at US$177.89 per barrel. The company updates international jet fuel prices on the first working day of each month.

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In July, the fuel surcharge on short routes was US$27.50, while on long routes it was US$71.50. In August, it was raised to US$30 and US$78 respectively; in September, to US$32.50 and US$84.50; and last month, to US$37.50 and US$97.50.

Lin Kuan-hsien, vice president of marketing at Cola Tours, said package tour prices had risen because of higher oil prices amid conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. According to him, tours to Japan have become NT$1,000–3,000 more expensive, while trips to Europe have risen by about NT$1,000–5,000 depending on the route. He also noted that travelers are willing to pay more for trips offering unique experiences.

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