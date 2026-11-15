A one-year-old Taiwanese black bear named Bagan, whose foot was amputated after an injury from a snare trap, was released into the wild in Miaoli County, Taiwan, on Tuesday. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Rescue and treatment

The young male was found in a snare trap near the Sihmasian forest trail in Tai'an Township at the beginning of the year. Village residents reported the case to local authorities on February 4. The rescue operation was carried out by staff from the Hsinchu branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency together with local residents, the Shei-Pa National Park Administration and the Taiwan Biodiversity Research Institute.

At the time of the rescue, the bear weighed about 30kg. After several months of treatment, its weight increased to 50kg. Elders from the local Atayal village of Banux gave the animal the name Bagan, which means “summer” in the Atayal language, wishing the bear healthy growth and abundant harvests.

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Preparation for return

Since April, a veterinary team had trained Bagan to forage and climb so that it could adapt to life in the mountains. Staff at local stations and village residents also collected wild plants and fruits for it, including velvet apples and acorns, creating a plant-based diet.

In July, specialists began observing how the bear reacted to people approaching and whether it avoided them. Last month, the team concluded that Bagan's physical condition, survival skills and behavior met the requirements for return to the wild. A mountainous site near a trail, but far from Banux village, was selected for the release.

The agency is working with local Indigenous communities to establish a patrol group to protect black bears and is holding events on returning animals to nature and preventing human-bear conflicts. A shop was also opened in the village to promote and sell improved snare traps, which, according to the branch, should reduce the risk of black bears being caught in traps.

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