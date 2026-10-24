In Taiwan, a senior officer in a military police unit guarding Taipei's special Boai District, which houses key government institutions, has been suspended from duty pending an investigation. The Military Police Command confirmed it was examining allegations of personnel mistreatment and a possible cover-up of a serious security incident.

As Taipei Times reports, a joint complaint against Colonel Tsai Cheng-chien was submitted to the Office of the President and the Ministry of National Defense. According to local media, the complaint accuses the officer of repeatedly using profanity and insulting personnel during gatherings, which the complainants said undermined staff morale.

Claims in the complaint

The authors of the complaint also said that during the Han Kuang exercises in October 2025 and August 2026, the colonel allegedly failed to report cases of unauthorized absence from duty. It also concerns situations in which service members were close to harming themselves after reprimands from Tsai.

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The complaint mentions a corporal who fell and sustained a fracture during a test at a base in May, as well as a sergeant first class who suffered serious injuries after striking glass following a reprimand from Tsai. It is alleged that in both cases, the injured personnel were not taken to hospital by ambulance. The complainants also suggested that the officer sought to avoid documenting the incidents and reporting them to higher command.

Command's response

The Military Police Command said the allegations pointed to possible problems with management and leadership. The military will not tolerate mistreatment, the concealment of reports or abuse of authority, and medical care and psychological counseling have been arranged for those affected.

The command promised to investigate the case swiftly and strictly, while ensuring that no one is accused without grounds or exempted from responsibility. If violations are confirmed, those involved could face administrative, criminal and disciplinary measures.

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