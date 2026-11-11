Taiwanese law enforcement seized assets worth about NT$1.32 billion that the High Prosecutors Office considers suspected criminal proceeds. According to the Taipei Times, the seizures were carried out as part of two nationwide operations against illicit financial flows. Prosecutors said the measures were intended to prevent the possible influence of illegal foreign funds on the November 28 elections.

Two phases of the operation

The first phase lasted from August 17 to September 4, while the second ran from October 9 until the Friday preceding the agency's statement. The operations targeted underground money transfer networks, illegal financial activities, money laundering and gambling.

Following the two phases, law enforcement identified 445 cases linked to illicit financial flows. Courts also approved the detention of 146 suspects.

Seized assets included cash and bank account funds worth about NT$1.32 billion, more than 1.86 million cryptocurrency tokens, 56 real estate properties, 30 vehicles, more than 70kg of gold and more than 700kg of silver. Authorities also seized about 100 luxury items, including designer bags, expensive watches and jewelry.

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Separate money laundering and betting cases

Taiwan's Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau separately reported that it uncovered illicit financial flows worth NT$85.84 billion in 103 cases and seized about NT$2.25 billion in suspected criminal proceeds. During the second operation, the bureau deployed 13 regional units, covered 44 cases and conducted searches at 120 locations.

Investigators questioned 198 people: judges ordered 18 of them detained, while another 62 were released on bail. The Criminal Investigation Bureau, for its part, said it had identified 22 money laundering cases and nine cases involving underground money transfers since the start of the year.

During raids against gambling networks, police also recorded 21 cases of election betting, 92 cases involving physical gambling venues, 93 cases involving underground lotteries and 328 online gambling cases. The proceedings involved 1,581 people, police seized more than NT$39.31 million in cash, and the total amount linked to gambling cases exceeded NT$28.2 billion.

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