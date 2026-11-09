State-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan left domestic gasoline and diesel prices unchanged this week, despite a decline in international oil prices. Its competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, will also not revise fuel prices, Taipei Times reports.

Prices unchanged for eight weeks

This will be the eighth consecutive week in which CPC and Formosa Petrochemical have kept fuel prices at the same level. A liter of 92, 95 and 98 octane unleaded gasoline at both companies' filling stations will cost NT$31.2, NT$32.7 and NT$34.7 respectively.

The price of premium diesel fuel at CPC stations will be NT$29.9 per liter, while at Formosa stations it will be NT$29.7 per liter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Oil quotations decline

Last week, Brent futures fell 13.32% to US$98.32 per barrel. Futures for US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 12.76% and finished trading at US$90.83 per barrel.

Under CPC's floating pricing mechanism, the company takes into account the average price of a basket consisting of 70% Dubai crude and 30% Brent. The average price of this basket fell from US$117.01 to US$99.79 per barrel over the week. The publication notes that quotations declined after a volatile week amid hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East following the US midterm elections. Additional pressure on prices came from reports of an alleged proposal conveyed by Iran to the United States through Qatar regarding nuclear technologies.

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