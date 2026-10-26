In Taiwan, Hong Kong residents who cooperate with China in transnational repression on the island could be stripped of citizenship or residence permits. An official familiar with the situation said this anonymously after arrest warrants were issued for two Hong Kong residents suspected of hiring a private detective agency to monitor Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen.

As Taipei Times reports, the Taipei Prosecutors Office issued arrest warrants for Cook Kok-in and Lam Hin on October 7. According to prosecutors, on September 5, 2024, they allegedly hired a Taiwanese private detective agency to monitor Shen.

Suspected surveillance

According to prosecutors, from October 1 to November 8, 2024, participants in the operation recorded the movements of Shen and his family members. The videos were allegedly sent via Telegram to private detective Zheng Yongjin, who then forwarded them to Cook Kok-in.

Investigators also said that Cook and Lam entered Taiwan several times from September 2024. According to their information, they may have come to oversee the operation and discuss surveillance tactics with the detectives. Neither of them is currently in Taiwan.

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Zheng Yongjin, another private detective, Xie Yicheng, and two agency employees are accused of illegally collecting and using personal data. The anonymous official called the case a possible part of a systematic campaign of transnational repression.

Possible legislative changes

According to the official, judicial cooperation between Taiwan and Hong Kong has nearly ceased, so holding the suspects accountable could be difficult. He also said that Hong Kong authorities are unlikely to extradite these individuals.

Taiwan's Ministry of Justice is considering amendments to the Anti-Infiltration Act to strengthen penalties. The official said that crimes related to transnational repression should not be viewed solely as violations of individual rights, as they may constitute an encroachment on national interests.

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