Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said that the timing of the United States’ approval of a $14 billion arms and equipment sales package largely depends on US President Donald Trump. According to him, the results of the US midterm elections will not affect this decision, The Japan Times reports.

Awaiting approval

Taiwan has been waiting for several months for Trump to approve the package, which the source describes as a record arms sale. The Taiwanese side believes the weapons and equipment are needed to strengthen defense capabilities and deter a potential Chinese attack.

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Beijing’s position

Beijing states that democratic Taiwan is part of its territory. Chinese authorities have also threatened to use force to annex the island.

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