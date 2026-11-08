Taiwan detains Communist Party chairman Lin Te-wan — The Hindu

A court in Taiwan has ordered the detention of Lin Te-wan, chairman of the Taiwan People's Communist Party. Prosecutors suspect him of nominating himself as a candidate for district head on the instructions of and with support from the Communist Party of China. The Hindu reports, citing Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Prosecutors' suspicions

According to prosecutors, the preliminary investigation also showed that Lin Te-wan instructed another party member to run for district head in another district. Prosecutors claim that he may have sought to buy votes by repeatedly arranging trips for voters to mainland China, where they were provided with hospitality.

Prosecutors said they received information about possible foreign interference in the election and summoned 14 people and nine witnesses for questioning. After the questioning, prosecutors said they had strong suspicions regarding Lin and another party member, as well as concerns that they could flee or destroy evidence.

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Court decision and elections

Prosecutors petitioned local courts to place both individuals in detention and prohibit them from communicating with visitors. The court granted the request regarding Lin Te-wan. The other party member was released on bail of 50,000 Taiwanese dollars, or about $1,525. The remaining summoned individuals were released during the investigation.

On November 28, Taiwan is due to hold elections for mayors and heads of local districts. According to the Taipei Times, Lin Te-wan and another party leader had previously been involved in a case concerning alleged Chinese infiltration and attempts to influence elections, but they were found not guilty in 2025. China's Taiwan Affairs Office has not commented on the new investigation so far.

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