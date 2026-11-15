In Taiwan, burying beetles exposed to high temperatures in a laboratory experiment buried carcasses for feeding their larvae an average of 4.3 cm closer to the surface than insects kept under cooler conditions. This was established by a team from National Taiwan University, Taipei Times reports.

Experiment with heat lamps

Scientists studied the species Nicrophorus nepalensis. These beetles bury the carcasses of small vertebrate animals underground, where they become food for their larvae. They also display a form of parental care that is rare among insects.

Previous studies showed that a 4°C rise in temperature can impair beetle reproduction and sometimes lead to the death of the entire offspring. The researchers tested whether the insects would dig deeper at higher temperatures, where the soil remains cooler.

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Under laboratory conditions, sunlight was simulated using heat lamps. The researchers assumed that burying the carcass deeper could protect the offspring from higher temperatures.

Energy costs

Females that dug deeper under heated conditions produced larger broods with heavier larvae than those that buried carcasses more shallowly. At the same time, females that dug deeper lost more body mass, which may indicate higher energy expenditure.

The researchers could not definitively explain the shallower burials, but suggested that the energy costs of deeper digging may outweigh the reproductive benefits. The results, published on October 26 in the journal Biodiversity, point to limits in animals' ability to change behavior in response to environmental changes, including climatic ones.

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