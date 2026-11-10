At least 10 people were killed in two mass traffic accidents on the Trakia motorway near the city of Yambol in southeastern Bulgaria. Around 50 cars and trucks were involved in the collisions, The Independent reports.

Two collisions in different directions

According to Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry, limited visibility caused by dense fog led to the accidents. One crash occurred at the 289th kilometre of the road in the direction of Burgas, while the other took place at the 294th kilometre, before the Zimnitsa interchange, in the direction of Sofia.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews arrived at the accident sites. Many cars and trucks overturned, were damaged or left the road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operation

About 27 injured people were taken to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. Todor Mishinev, chief inspector of the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, told local media that rescuing people remains the priority, after which procedural and investigative actions will begin.

According to Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers, a government aircraft was sent to Burgas to transport the injured to hospitals in Sofia. Spartan military transport aircraft were also arranged for air transportation. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed condolences to the families of those killed and thanked rescuers and medical workers.

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