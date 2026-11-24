Genetic analysis on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has confirmed that 12 coral species of the genus Acropora, previously combined with other species, are distinct. The study also recognized as valid four more species whose taxonomic status had remained uncertain, ScienceAlert reports.

The work, led by Augustine Crosby of James Cook University in Australia, was published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics. It indicates that the diversity of Acropora corals on the Great Barrier Reef is greater than previously thought.

Why the species lost their separate status

In the 19th and 20th centuries, scientists identified coral species mainly by the shape of their aragonite skeletons. Samples were stripped of living tissue and then compared with type specimens. At the end of the 20th century, some corals with different names were combined into a single species because of similarities in their structure — without genetic data.

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In particular, Acropora fruticosa and Acropora bullata were previously considered synonyms of Acropora humilis. Old museum skeletons are unsuitable for this kind of genetic analysis because they contain no DNA.

Samples from places of origin

To verify the taxonomy, researchers collected living coral fragments from the locations where the type specimens originated and preserved the tissues in ethanol at ultra-low temperatures for subsequent sequencing. The analysis included materials from the Great Barrier Reef, as well as Fiji, Tonga, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Scientists note that more accurate species identification is important for assessing extinction risk, monitoring reef communities, and allocating resources for conservation. Acropora species, according to the researchers, have been particularly affected by coral bleaching events in recent years. At the same time, recognizing separate species means that their ranges may be narrower and their vulnerability higher.

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