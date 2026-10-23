In Israel, in Gush Etzion in the West Bank, members of the far-right extremist group Hilltop Youth were recorded waving weapons and dancing to an anti-Zionist song at a wedding. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing KAN News.

Song linked to Neturei Karta

According to KAN News, celebration attendees danced to the song “We Do Not Believe in the Rule of the Infidels,” which is associated with Neturei Karta, an anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox Jewish group. The footage shows several people raising weapons in the air while the singer encouraged the crowd. At the end of the performance, he said: “We will knock out the Zionists’ teeth.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Banner mentioning Ariel Dahari

During the wedding, those present also waved a banner mentioning Ariel Dahari, a resident of a West Bank outpost, the outlet reported. As the Jerusalem Post notes, Dahari was charged last year with assaulting a Palestinian woman who was picking olives near Ramallah.

KAN News also reported that later that night, Jewish rioters, according to its information, set fire to a car in the Palestinian village of Beit Ummar near Gush Etzion. They reportedly left behind graffiti mentioning Dahari and congratulating the newlyweds.

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