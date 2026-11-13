On the final day of the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 12, panel participants discussed the risks of a bubble in artificial intelligence, US government debt and the possibility of a new financial crisis. As Euronews reports, participants in the discussion moderated by the outlet warned that government debt markets could become the source of the next financial crisis.

Debt servicing costs

The panel included Adam Kobeissi, founder and editor-in-chief of The Kobeissi Letter, and James Galbraith, an economist and professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Kobeissi noted that about every fifth dollar spent by the US government goes toward interest payments on debt rather than paying down the principal.

According to US Treasury Department data cited by Euronews, net interest payments in the fiscal year that ended in September reached $1.1 trillion, or 19% of federal government revenue. Kobeissi believes that the ratio of US government debt to GDP is at levels seen during World War II, while the debt market signals that high interest rates will remain in place for an extended period.

At the same time, he said he does not expect an immediate repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, although he described trends over the 10–20-year horizon as troubling.

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AI and competition with China

Galbraith suggested that Chinese technologies could eventually displace Nvidia. In his view, this could call into question the hundreds of billions of dollars that Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and other major technology companies are investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The economist compared the development models of the United States and China: the US system, in his assessment, makes it possible to quickly attract private capital, while China can centrally coordinate research, technological development and their implementation. Galbraith said he is inclined to believe that China will have an advantage in the AI race in the coming decades.

Participants also discussed Jensen Huang's resignation from the position of Nvidia's chief executive officer. Kobeissi called his departure a negative factor for investors in the coming years, although he generally retained a positive assessment of the company's prospects.

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