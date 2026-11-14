In Palestine’s occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers, according to Palestinian sources, attacked olive pickers near Nablus. Separately, Israeli soldiers detained farmer Bader Mohammed al-Adra while he was plowing land in the southern part of the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attacks near Nablus and Ramallah

Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the attack took place in the Khallat Abu Huwan area of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus. According to these reports, the attackers took tools and sheets used for olive harvesting and forced the farmers to leave their plots of land.

In the neighboring village of Salem, also east of Nablus, olive trees caught fire after Israeli forces used tear gas against farmers harvesting olives. According to an Anadolu correspondent, Nablus municipal firefighters extinguished the fire, which damaged several trees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two more Palestinians were injured after being beaten while harvesting olives in the Wadi al-Zeitoun area north of Ramallah, near the Israeli military Ein Sinya checkpoint, local sources claim. They also reported that car keys were confiscated. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated the two injured people and transported them to a hospital.

Farmer detained near Yatta

In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers detained Bader Mohammed al-Adra while he was plowing his land in the Deirat area east of Yatta, south of Hebron. This was stated by the human rights organization Al-Baidar.

The organization said Palestinian farmers east of Yatta face harassment and restrictions that prevent them from using their land plots. Al-Baidar called for al-Adra’s release and an end to actions against farmers working on their land.

Read us on