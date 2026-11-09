Six weapons and four gazelles seized in the West Bank — Jerusalem Post

Israeli police reported an investigation involving three people detained in the West Bank. During military raids, security forces seized six firearms, ammunition, Israel Defense Forces uniform trousers, and four gazelles, which are a protected species in Israel, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Findings near Tulkarm

In the village of Shufa near Tulkarm, Israeli forces, according to police, acted on previously collected intelligence. In a residential building and a nearby greenhouse, they found three hunting rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, military uniform trousers, and two knives.

A Shufa resident in his 40s was detained at the scene. Four gazelles that were being kept on the premises were also found there. The animals were seized and transferred to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority because of their protected status.

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Detentions in the Nablus area

In the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus, security forces seized an M16 rifle and a pistol from a house. A Nablus resident in his 20s was detained in connection with the discovery.

Another hunting rifle was seized in the village of Bizzariya, about 13 kilometers northwest of Nablus. Israeli forces arrived there following a report of gunfire and detained a village resident in his 20s, who is suspected of possessing the weapon.

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