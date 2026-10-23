Israeli military shoots dead two Palestinians in West Bank — Anadolu Agency

Israeli military personnel shot dead two Palestinians in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Israeli outlet Haaretz.

People injured in the shooting

According to Haaretz, the Palestinians were killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces after claims that they had opened fire on Israeli settlers in Hebron. Five people were injured in the incident.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said that two of those injured were in critical condition. Anadolu Agency also reports that a video showing the moment Israeli military personnel opened fire on Palestinians was circulated on social media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Villages near Hebron

The Israeli army surrounded Palestinian villages near Hebron, Haaretz writes. According to the agency, attacks by Israeli settlers and military personnel on Palestinians and their land in the occupied West Bank have intensified during the olive harvest season, which began earlier this month.

According to Palestinian data, around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 194 settlements and approximately 400 outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. According to Anadolu Agency, Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land are considered illegal under international law.

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