In Israel, approximately 1,200 cases of nationalist-motivated crimes were recorded in the West Bank as of November 2026. This is about 42% more than in all of 2025, when 845 incidents were registered, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing previously unpublished internal Israel Defense Forces data.

In 2024, 675 such cases were recorded. At that time, six people were killed and another 149 were injured as a result of these crimes. In 2025, four people were killed and 200 were injured. Military officials allow for the possibility that the number of incidents in 2026 may increase by the end of the year.

Classification of incidents

According to the military, in 2024, 56.6% of cases were classified as “popular terrorism,” 20% as violent clashes, and 11.6% as attacks or attempted attacks. Another 8.5% were deliberate attacks on security personnel, while 3.3% were crimes in the agricultural sector.

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Response of security agencies

The Israel Defense Forces are considering the creation of an additional divisional headquarters alongside the Judea and Samaria Division to improve the management of forces on the ground. As the publication notes, this requires professional discussions and the approval of Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir.

Military officials have expressed complaints about the Israel Police, the Shin Bet security service, and the judicial system. They state that suspects are treated leniently and released quickly. There are also calls within the security agencies to restore administrative detentions and make broader use of restrictive orders. According to the military’s assessment, responding to such incidents diverts command and operational resources from countering Palestinian terrorism.

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