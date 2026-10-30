In the occupied West Bank of Palestine, a 36-year-old Palestinian was injured and two others were detained during attacks on people harvesting olives. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Palestinian sources.

In Burqa, northwest of Nablus, a man suffered bruises and other injuries after being beaten by Israeli settlers. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its workers provided assistance to the man after he fell from a height during the attack.

Attacks near Nablus

In Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Israeli settlers attacked farmers harvesting olives, prevented them from continuing their work and forced them to leave the fields, according to local sources. In the village of al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, Israeli forces pursued olive pickers in the southern and eastern parts of the village and threw stun grenades in their direction.

According to local sources, more than 30 Palestinians were forced to leave agricultural plots located a few dozen meters from village homes. In the al-Masoudiya area northwest of Nablus, settlers, according to these sources, entered a house, damaged its door and property, and cut electrical wires.

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Detentions and property damage

In the Jaba area of the Jenin governorate, settlers reportedly stole equipment from an auto repair shop and damaged three vehicles by smashing windows and slashing tires. The theft of a car radio, other equipment and two sheep near Palestinian homes was also reported. Jaba Mayor Muhammad al-Baddad told Wafa that the attackers arrived by car and committed thefts and damage.

In Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, settlers attacked olive pickers and a foreign solidarity activist accompanying the farmers, according to local sources. Israeli forces detained two Palestinians harvesting olives east of the town. In neighboring al-Mughayyir, settlers, local sources claim, attacked olive pickers near the homes of the Jabr family and opened fire toward Palestinian homes.

On October 22, the Palestinian Commission for Resisting the Wall and Settlements said it had documented 409 attacks on farmers, olive trees, land and agricultural equipment in the occupied West Bank from October 1 to 21. According to its data, Israeli settlers carried out 317 incidents, while Israeli military personnel carried out another 92.

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