In the occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers wounded a 27-year-old Palestinian during a raid in Jaba, south of Jenin. The military also detained four Palestinians, including a groom, in Al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah, Anadolu Agency reports.

Raid in Jaba

According to local sources, Israeli forces entered the home of Aysar Saleh Hammamreh in Jaba, damaged belongings in the house and solar panels, and seized property. The sources estimated the material damage at approximately 200,000 shekels, or $62,000.

Israeli soldiers later entered the town again and opened fire with live ammunition and used tear gas. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that a 27-year-old Palestinian sustained a live-bullet injury.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions at a wedding

In Al-Mughayyir, Israeli forces entered a wedding hall and used tear gas against around 150 guests, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. According to the agency, soldiers detained four Palestinians in the hall, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya.

Wafa also reported that soldiers used violence against the detainees, who were released several hours later.

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