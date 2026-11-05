45 Palestinians detained in West Bank — Anadolu Agency

Israeli forces detained at least 45 Palestinians, including five women and two journalists, during raids in the occupied West Bank in Palestine. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

Raids in several cities

According to the organization, most of the detentions took place in Nablus and Hebron. Detentions were also reported in Qalqilya, Tulkarm and Bethlehem. Those detained included journalist Hazem Nasser, who, according to the society, was detained again two weeks after his release.

In Jenin, Israeli forces detained several Palestinians and questioned them on site before releasing them, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said. The organization believes that the detention of women and journalists, as well as the repeated detention of a recently released prisoner, indicates that a broader range of Palestinian society is being targeted.

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Claims about detention conditions

The organization claims that the military regularly raids homes, holds residents for several hours for questioning and intimidates families before releasing many of those detained. It also reported physical violence, property damage and harsh conditions during detention and interrogation.

According to the society’s calculations, more than 26,000 detentions have been recorded in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

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