A 60-year-old Palestinian woman was killed and another 10 people were injured in a shooting near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Jericho government hospital.

Shooting in a village near Jericho

According to Palestinian reports, armed Israelis surrounded Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho, and opened fire on residents. The injured include a 65-year-old man.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli forces also entered the area during the shooting. The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area and was checking the details. The military also reported deploying units at the scene and setting up checkpoints.

Another incident near Bethlehem

On Monday, in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, an Israeli driver struck and injured eight Palestinians with a car, including people who had gathered to help the first victims. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack and demanded that the driver and those protecting him be held accountable.

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