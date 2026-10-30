On the West Bank of the Jordan River, between Halhul and Hebron, a father and his two sons were detained on suspicion of hunting songbirds using nets. The men were questioned as part of preparations for further legal proceedings, and their vehicle was seized during enforcement operations, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

According to the agency, the detention took place last week during operations conducted by the Nature Reserves Unit of the Civil Administration. Separately, two more suspects were detained this week on suspicion of hunting, smuggling and illegal trade in protected wildlife and natural resources.

Hundreds of frozen birds seized

The detention of the two other suspects resulted from an undercover investigation by the Border Police's special investigative unit and the Nature and Parks Authority, with the participation of the Civil Administration's Nature Reserves Unit. According to the Nature and Parks Authority, the individuals are suspected of illegally selling thousands of protected birds to customers across the country.

During searches and evidence collection, investigators seized hundreds of frozen birds of a protected species that the agency called black-capped babblers. The Nature and Parks Authority said that songbird hunting in the region is widespread throughout the year, but its scale increases significantly in autumn during migration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nets are set up near olive groves

One of the most common methods of such hunting involves thin, nearly invisible nets stretched between tall poles. Hunters do not need to remain nearby at all times: they return to the nets every few hours to collect the trapped birds.

In autumn, nets are set up near trees whose fruit attracts migratory birds, including between rows in olive groves. This method does not distinguish between species, so various birds, including warblers and thrushes, can be caught in the traps. A significant share of small songbirds are fried and sold for consumption. According to previous investigations, between 50 and 500 birds can be caught during one shift lasting eight to nine hours.

The Nature and Parks Authority urged people not to approach hunting nets or cages containing birds and not to confront suspects, but to move away and report the matter to the agency's hotline.

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