A man in his 60s died while waiting for an ambulance on Tasmania’s west coast in Australia. ABC News reports that an ambulance arrived about 78 minutes after the call, but the man had already died by then.

Call over chest pain

The man, who lived in the area of the town of Zeehan, called the 000 emergency number on Saturday. He complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties.

Robbie Moore, state secretary of the Health and Community Services Union, said such a call was classified as a “priority one,” meaning an ambulance should have arrived as quickly as possible. According to him, the ambulance in Zeehan was left without a crew that day because of an unfilled shift on the roster, while crews in nearby Strahan and Queenstown had been dispatched to other calls.

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Crew dispatched from Burnie

An ambulance was sent to the call from Burnie, located about 140 kilometres north of Zeehan. Moore said a crew on duty in Zeehan could have arrived much sooner. He also said volunteers were sought to staff the local ambulance, but no one volunteered.

The union called on the authorities to increase the number of permanent paramedics. Labor Party MP Ella Haddad said greater investment in regional healthcare in Tasmania was needed. The Department of Health was asked to comment.

Less than two weeks earlier, an investigation was launched in Hobart into the death of another man whose family had to take him to hospital themselves because no ambulance was available. Tasmania’s Health Minister Bridget Archer said she was unaware of other similar cases of ambulance delays.

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