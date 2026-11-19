In Washington, United States, data were presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience suggesting that the brain can respond differently to viral and bacterial infections and adapt symptoms to the type of threat. As Nature reports, a significant portion of the results presented has not yet been published, so these are preliminary data.

Viral colds and bacterial infections can cause fever and exhaustion, but the set of symptoms often differs. In particular, bacterial infections usually suppress appetite more strongly than colds. University of Utah neuroscientist Jessica Osterhout, who chaired the session, noted that feeling unwell is not the body’s only unchanging program.

Signals from different pathogens

In unpublished experiments, Osterhout’s team compared mice injected with a bacterial toxin with animals given a compound that mimics a viral infection. The researchers analyzed individual cells in the circumventricular organs — structures near the brain’s ventricles with particularly permeable blood vessels.

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According to the data presented, during infection, cells in these structures activate genes associated with the immune response and release different combinations of chemical signals. These signals can spread to neighboring neurons and create different activity patterns depending on the type of pathogen. Osterhout believes that such structures may not only allow inflammatory signals to pass from the blood to the brain, but also interpret them.

Immune response to visual signs

Another group of scientists led by Andrea Serino of Lausanne University Hospital studied the brain’s and immune system’s response to visual signs of infection. In virtual reality, volunteers saw avatars with skin lesions associated with viral or bacterial infections. Brain regions involved in threat monitoring were activated even when the avatars were farther away than arm’s length.

After 15 minutes of such virtual observation, the number of immune “sentinel” cells in participants’ blood increased; the authors compared this response with the one caused by influenza vaccination. This effect was not recorded when participants saw healthy avatars or characters with fearful expressions.

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