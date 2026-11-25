New data indicate that enrollment of foreign graduate students at US universities may have declined by up to 15%, STAT News reports. This is happening despite court blocks on some of the restrictions proposed by Donald Trump’s administration for foreign students, researchers, and postdoctoral fellows.

Court decisions

On November 16, a federal judge issued a final ruling blocking a proposed four-year limit on the length of stay in the United States for foreign students and postdoctoral fellows.

The following day, a judge in another case issued a preliminary injunction preventing the administration from narrowing eligibility for a work authorization program widely used by foreign students.

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NAFSA’s reaction

Fanta Aw, executive director of the nonprofit organization NAFSA: Association of International Educators, called the rulings two victories in two days. Her organization is a plaintiff in both cases.

Aw said she felt relieved by the court decisions. According to her, the organization’s members, including students, felt that they had been vindicated.

Foreign graduate students are an important component of the US biomedical workforce. At the same time, according to the outlet, the court decisions have not eliminated the deterrent effect of the proposed restrictions on foreign students’ enrollment at US universities.

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