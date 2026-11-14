In Uganda, army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, threatened Vice President Jessica Alupo with dismissal and possible arrest. In posts on the social media platform X published overnight on November 9 and later deleted, he also said that he wanted to take her position.

As BBC News reports, Kainerugaba questioned Alupo's loyalty and wrote that a person holding the post of vice president should prepare to hand it over to someone else. The following day, his X account, which had nearly 1.4 million followers, became unavailable. It is unknown whether the general deactivated the page himself or whether it was blocked by the platform. Alupo remains in office and has not publicly responded to the statements.

Detention of military personnel

Kainerugaba's statements came amid the detention of senior Ugandan army officials. According to the Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor, at least a dozen generals and senior officers have been detained since April 2025. Among them is former deputy army chief Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, who was detained on November 2 on suspicion of preparing to destabilize the eastern Teso region.

Before that, Kainerugaba accused Elwelu of treason on social media, announced that he had been stripped of his rank and demoted to private. Ugandan media noted that military rules do not provide for stripping a senior officer of rank through a social media post. The army confirmed Elwelu's detention and said that 15 weapons, military uniforms and two pickup trucks linked to him had been seized. The general's family rejected the accusations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The military explains the detentions as a fight against corruption and crime in the armed forces. Security analyst Freddy David Egessa said the cases are being investigated by different security agencies, while the detention of senior officials is coordinated with the commander-in-chief.

The issue of succession

At the same time, political scientist Gerald Baribi links the detentions to political confrontation over the succession of Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986. In his view, military personnel considered opponents of Kainerugaba's presidential ambitions may have come under pressure.

Kainerugaba, 52, has headed the army since March 2024 and previously commanded the Special Forces Command, responsible for guarding the president and strategic facilities. He has said he intends to run in the 2031 presidential election, when his father's current term is due to end.

The leadership of the ruling National Resistance Movement discussed political, social and economic issues on November 10. Party Secretary General Richard Todwong Awani denied reports that the leadership had rejected a proposal to support Kainerugaba as the next president.

Read us on