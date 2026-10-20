Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir was not invited to a closed meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, held at Ovda Airbase in southern Israel. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Meeting at Ovda Airbase

According to KAN, Zamir was not present at the meeting held on Monday and was not summoned there. Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Hegseth, and other officials took part in the talks.

The broadcaster did not explain why the chief of the General Staff was not invited to the talks, whose holding had not been announced in advance.

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Visit ahead of elections

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Hegseth’s unannounced visit took place eight days before elections in Israel scheduled for October 27. According to the channel, the visit came amid discussions between the United States and Israel about a possible resumption of large-scale hostilities against Iran.

On Tuesday, Zamir said that the Israeli military remains on heightened alert ahead of the elections. In the vote, Netanyahu’s bloc will compete with opposition parties amid political disagreements over the country’s future leadership.

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