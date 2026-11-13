Observations over the Arctic indicate that the polar vortex weakened unusually early and the direction of its winds changed. As Deutsche Welle reports, scientists consider this the earliest recorded disruption of the stratospheric vortex.

Leading scientists at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, Tim Stockdale and Frédéric Vitart, told AFP that such an early disruption had not been observed before. The French meteorological agency Météo-France called the event unprecedented.

How the polar vortex works

The polar vortex is a large belt of cold, low-pressure air that rotates counterclockwise around the North Pole at an altitude of about 10–50 kilometres. It is closely linked to the jet stream, a powerful flow of winds lower in the atmosphere that separates cold Arctic air from warmer air from the tropics and subtropics.

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When the vortex is compact, it keeps the coldest air near the North Pole in winter. Changes in its strength and shape can affect the position of the jet stream. If it becomes more wavy and shifts southward, cold Arctic air can spread to lower latitudes.

Possible impact on winter

One cause of such disruptions is sudden stratospheric warming, a sharp rise in temperatures in the polar stratosphere over several days. It weakens the vortex's westerly winds and may shift it away from the North Pole, split it into several parts, or cause the winds to reverse direction. The vortex may take several weeks to recover.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology climatologist Judah Cohen noted that the early breakdown of the vortex substantially increases the likelihood of cold-air outbreaks in densely populated areas of the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States, Europe, and East Asia. At the same time, severe frosts are not inevitable: other weather processes also affect the outcome. In particular, El Niño, which is associated with milder winters, may weaken or alter the consequences of the disruption, although Cohen stressed that this is not certain.

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