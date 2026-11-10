Brent crude futures fell below $90 per barrel on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for the first time since August. In the European morning, the front-month contract traded at $89.70 per barrel, while futures for the U.S. WTI grade were below $85, having lost more than 2%, OilPrice reports.

Decline in quotations

At the start of trading in Asia, Brent had already fallen below $92 per barrel. This came amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump does not currently plan to strike Iran, as well as expectations of possible de-escalation in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the week, oil prices continued the sharp decline that began last week. Over the week, Brent lost 17% — its largest weekly decline since the volatile weeks of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Diplomatic expectations

From its late-October peak, when Brent exceeded $117 per barrel, the price has fallen by approximately 25%. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said expectations of an end to the eight-month conflict in the Middle East had strengthened after the U.S. midterm elections.

According to him, crude oil flows have almost returned to pre-war levels, but supplies of liquefied natural gas and petroleum products remain constrained. This, in particular, supports high diesel fuel prices. The market is also monitoring diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar and possible signals from Washington and Tehran.

At the same time, the Houthis continue to attack Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure. A representative of the Saudi Energy Ministry said the latest attack on the East-West pipeline caused a limited fire that was extinguished.

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