Oil prices rose slightly on Friday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions following Houthi attacks on Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Price movements

As of 01:18 GMT, Brent crude futures rose by 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.22 per barrel. December futures for U.S. WTI crude gained 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.40 per barrel. The more actively traded January WTI contract added 20 cents to $82.64 per barrel.

At the same time, both benchmarks were set to end the week lower. Brent could lose 3.5% for the week, while the December WTI contract could fall by 6%. Expectations of an oversupply increased as crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz returned to approximately pre-war levels. Brent and WTI may decline for a third consecutive week.

Supply risks

Rakuten Securities analyst Satoru Yoshida said concerns over Middle Eastern oil supplies had intensified again because of Houthi attacks on Riyadh, spurring buying. According to him, prices are also supported by expectations that coordinated production cuts will be extended at the OPEC+ meeting at the end of November.

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The Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles at Riyadh. The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz hit sea mines, exploded and are on fire. Iranian state media circulated this statement.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to determine production policy for 2027. The group includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia.

The International Energy Agency said that the conflict in the Middle East had caused the largest disruptions in global oil and gas trade in history. The agency also noted that by 2035 global oil demand could decrease by more than 4% if governments accelerate electrification, improvements in energy efficiency and the transition to other fuels.

In Russia, an aggressor state, oil production may decline again due to intensified Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export infrastructure, analysts and traders believe. According to Reuters, since the end of October Ukrainian drone strikes have reduced the total volume of oil processing at Russian refineries by 45%. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would respond harshly to Ukraine's third strike in a week on the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, and is abandoning the idea of a moratorium on attacks against the energy sector and shipping.

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