Oil prices were mixed on Friday amid US plans to continue the blockade of Iran, but were set to end a second consecutive week lower. Brent futures were almost unchanged at 02:42 GMT, falling by 1 cent to $95.41 per barrel. US WTI fell by 20 cents, or 0.25%, to $88.52 per barrel.

As The Express Tribune reports, Brent was on track to lose 2.4% for the week after dropping 16% the previous week. WTI was heading for a weekly decline of 2.5%, after losing 13% the week before.

Blockade and sanctions

Quotes fell after US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that a deal with Iran was not necessary to end the war. This indicated his intention to maintain the blockade of oil supplies and trade, as well as economic sanctions against Iran.

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Chris Brankin, global adviser at Melbourne brokerage MiTrade, said the market had already priced in the risks. According to him, prices have recovered somewhat, but traders are not showing significant confidence and are closely watching the situation in the Middle East.

Risks to shipping

Despite the price decline, risks remain for oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for exports from major Middle Eastern producing countries. Iranian military officials said on Thursday that four oil tankers were damaged by explosions in the strait after ignoring warnings. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the information.

On the same day, Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked a pumping station on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, an oil facility in Saudi Yanbu on the Red Sea, and a Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh. Additional pressure on prices came from rising US oil and fuel inventories: in the week ending November 6, crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million barrels, although analysts had expected a decline of 1.1 million barrels.

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