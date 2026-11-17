Prices on the global oil market fell on Tuesday as expectations of a supply surplus outweighed concerns over attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, as of 01:02 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $92 per barrel. U.S. WTI crude also lost 44 cents, or 0.5%, and traded at $85.28 per barrel.

Middle East exports are recovering

The International Energy Agency said last Friday that the global oil market would return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year. According to the agency's assessment, exports from the Middle East are recovering faster than global oil demand is growing, despite attacks on shipping.

KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer noted that the market is increasingly recognizing that supply has caught up with demand and may exceed it. In his view, the shift in the balance between supply and demand is now exerting the main pressure on prices.

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Geopolitical risks remain

At the same time, Reuters reports that attacks on energy facilities and vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, maintaining uncertainty around one of the most important oil export routes. Waterer noted that the geopolitical risk premium linked to the conflict between the United States and Iran has not disappeared, but has temporarily receded into the background.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, held an online meeting on Monday to review the maximum sustainable production capacities of member states. The results of this process will help determine OPEC+ oil production quotas for 2027 and beyond. The broader OPEC+ group is due to hold its next meeting on November 29 to decide on production policy for 2027.

Crude oil stocks in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since August 1982, according to U.S. Department of Energy data. Recent drawdowns were made under a U.S. agreement to release 172 million barrels from the reserve.

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