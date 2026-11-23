Global oil prices declined during trading following a sell-off in technology stocks caused by investors’ doubts about the prospects for economic growth in the artificial intelligence industry. As OilPrice reports, at the time of publication Brent was trading at $92.55 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.45.

Both contracts fell compared with the start of the Asian session but remained more expensive than at the close of trading on Friday. According to the publication, this indicated the limited impact of the stock market decline on energy commodities.

Doubts about the AI industry

According to OilPrice, the wave of selling began in the technology sector: investors questioned the prospects of the artificial intelligence industry, whose development is financed by tens of billions of dollars in borrowed funds. The publication notes that last week, amid Anthropic’s initial public offering, the Nasdaq index fell by 10%, marking its steepest decline since the pandemic lockdowns.

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Risks in the Persian Gulf

The decline in quotations occurred despite reports of incidents involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman. Citing official Iranian and international sources, OilPrice writes that cases of tankers hitting mines have become a daily occurrence. Yemen’s Houthis also claimed responsibility for a strike on an oil refinery on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Oil has been getting cheaper for three weeks amid reports that supply is catching up with demand or exceeding it. At the same time, the International Energy Agency expects a supply surplus in the current quarter, while OPEC is focused on the anticipated recovery in demand.

Separately, the publication reported that the COP31 meeting ended without an agreement on global efforts to reduce emissions. Countries did not agree on whether oil and gas should be phased out and who should pay for such measures. According to OilPrice, this is the first time since 2009 that the Conference of the Parties has ended without an agreement.

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