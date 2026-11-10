In the United States, oil prices continued to fall on November 10 after President Donald Trump said that military action against Iran was not currently necessary. This eased concerns over prolonged disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell by 24 cents, or 0.23%, to $92.33 per barrel as of 01:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 35 cents, or 0.40%, to $86.50 per barrel. The previous day, Brent lost 5.85% and fell to its lowest level since August 31.

Trump’s statement on Iran

Trump said that he would not launch new military strikes on Iran for now following appeals from countries in the region, including Qatar’s prime minister during talks at the White House. At the same time, in a comment to Reuters and later during a briefing at the White House, he said that the United States would for now maintain the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said the market had focused on Trump’s more conciliatory rhetoric toward Iran after the midterm elections. According to him, attacks on shipping near the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but have not intensified enough to create a new risk premium in oil prices.

OPEC production rises

Senior U.S. and Gulf country officials expressed doubts about the possibility of quickly reaching a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran. Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s security council, said that the United States must stop spreading what he called false reports about supposed negotiations and comply with seven conditions that Iran has repeatedly put forward.

An additional factor for the market was an increase in oil production by OPEC countries in October. According to a Reuters survey, production rose primarily in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, despite export restrictions.

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