Oil prices rose after falling to their lowest level in two months amid attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman. As Channel NewsAsia reports, on November 11, Brent futures rose by 71 cents, or 0.78%, to $92.20 per barrel. U.S. WTI crude gained 49 cents, or 0.57%, to $86.53 per barrel.

Attacks on vessels

According to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 37 vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters in October — the highest monthly number since the start of the war. Another 10 attacks have been recorded since the beginning of November.

Videos verified by Reuters showed a fire on the Navig8 tanker near the coast of Oman. Iranian state broadcaster said that three tankers were hit in the strait on Sunday, which, according to its version, were using “unauthorized routes.” The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported a strike on another tanker northeast of the Omani city of Lima. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy separately said that two tankers caught fire after being detonated by sea mines on such a route.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks to transportation

LSEG analysts noted that even if the parties reach an agreement, an increase in shipments through the strait will depend on mine clearance, insurance costs, and shipowners’ willingness to take risks. The previous day, oil quotations initially fell by more than $3 per barrel after U.S. officials said there was no need for new strikes on Iran, but later partially recovered losses after an Iranian security official said there were no negotiations.

An additional factor for the market was data from the American Petroleum Institute: for the week ending November 6, U.S. crude oil inventories, according to market sources, increased by 9 million barrels. At the same time, industry sources reported that oil refining capacity in the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has declined by about 30% since the end of October following renewed Ukrainian drone attacks.

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