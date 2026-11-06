Oil heads for a 12% weekly drop — Channel NewsAsia

Global oil prices are heading for a decline of about 12% for the week, although an increase in attacks on tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has supported quotations. On Friday, January Brent futures rose by $1.57, or 1.6%, to $99.86 per barrel. Futures for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.10, or 1.22%, to $91.62 per barrel.

Weekly decline in quotations

Despite a two-day rise, Brent may lose 12% over the week after the December contract expired on October 30. WTI is expected to fall by 12.1% for the week. Earlier this week, quotations fell amid expectations of a de-escalation of the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump's Republican Party was defeated in congressional elections.

On Wednesday, after the Democrats won the midterm elections, oil prices fell by 8% in one day and reached a two-month low, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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Attacks on tankers supported the market

On Wednesday and Thursday, attacks on tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for most oil supplies from the Middle East, became more frequent. This again heightened concerns over commodity flows from the region.

ANZ senior commodities strategist Daniel Hynes said traders considered Wednesday's sell-off excessive. According to him, Iran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz, while total transit through it is less than 60% of its capacity. Iran said on Thursday that three more tankers had been attacked in the strait, while data from the British maritime security agency UKMTO indicate that the number of attacks on vessels remains close to record levels.

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