According to OilPrice, oil prices stabilized after falling earlier this week: concerns over a return of excess supply to the market were offset by risks stemming from attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of writing, Brent was trading at $92.01 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $83.

Oil flows from the Persian Gulf

Tracking data indicate that oil shipment volumes from the Persian Gulf remain below pre-war levels, although they have increased significantly compared with the first months of the war. At the same time, analytics company Vortexa reported that Iran had marked more than half of the tankers used by Persian Gulf countries to transport oil to the Gulf of Oman and onward to global markets.

According to Vortexa's assessment, these restrictions have not yet reduced the volume of oil transported through the ship-to-ship transfer system. Exporters are adapting by adding another stage of such transfers. Iran also reports daily on tankers that allegedly struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz while attempting to pass outside the channel designated by Tehran for free movement.

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Factors putting pressure on prices

ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey noted that new disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz remain a significant risk for higher prices. At the same time, increased OPEC+ production, resilient Russian exports, and growing inventories in the United States point to a more comfortable supply situation.

In their view, the oil market will gradually rebalance, limiting the potential for a sustained rise in prices. An additional pressure factor could be an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve: this could weaken growth in oil demand.

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