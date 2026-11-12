Global oil prices fell by more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as traders assessed lower risks of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and a possible oversupply. As The Express Tribune reports, Brent futures fell by $1.47, or 1.58%, to $91.29 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.24, or 1.43%, falling to $85.29 per barrel.

The market reversed its previous gains

The price decline offset the previous day's gains, when Brent rose by 1.4% and WTI by 0.6%. Before that, both benchmark grades had reached two-month lows.

Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment, linked the decline in prices to expectations of unofficial efforts to secure a ceasefire between aggressor state Russia and Ukraine, as well as to the assumption that the war with Iran would not escalate ahead of next week's U.S.-China summit. At the same time, he noted that uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz would limit a deeper market decline.

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Rising production and inventories

An additional factor behind the price decline was an increase in oil production by OPEC+ countries in October. It was primarily driven by Saudi Arabia's production increase, despite disruptions to maritime transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Market sources, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, also reported a 9 million-barrel increase in U.S. oil inventories over the past week. Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration were due to be released on Thursday after a one-day delay caused by a national holiday in the United States.

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