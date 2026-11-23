U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips has reached an agreement to sell its business in Norway and its stake in the Teesside oil terminal in the United Kingdom to Norway’s Vår Energi. The deal is valued at $4.425 billion, OilPrice reports.

Which assets will be transferred to Vår Energi

Under the agreement, Vår Energi will acquire ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian business, as well as a 40.25% stake in the Teesside terminal and operator rights for the facility in the United Kingdom. The economic effective date of the deal is set as January 1, 2026.

ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian assets include stakes in producing projects, including in the company-operated Greater Ekofisk area in the North Sea. The company also holds interests in eight fields operated by partners in the Norwegian Sea and the northern part of the North Sea. The deal includes a stake in the Norpipe pipeline and separate infrastructure where ConocoPhillips is not the operator.

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Closing timeline and asset indicators

Completion of the deal is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to approval by Norway’s Ministry of Energy and the fulfillment of regulatory requirements. Last year, ConocoPhillips’ production in Norway amounted to approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Proven reserves of the assets being sold were estimated at approximately 221 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2025.

ConocoPhillips plans to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes and share repurchases in 2027. Vår Energi stated that the deal will strengthen its position as Europe’s largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Vår Energi CEO Nick Walker said that the company sees long-term potential on the Norwegian continental shelf and intends to extend the operating life of the fields.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate said in its 2026 resource report that the number of operating companies on the Norwegian shelf has more than halved since 2013. The development of new projects there has mainly become concentrated among Norwegian companies, including Equinor, Aker BP, and Vår Energi.

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