In the United States, the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense included combating fraud and achieving a clean financial audit result among the Pentagon’s seven main strategic challenges for the next fiscal year. This came days after the department failed an audit for the ninth consecutive time.

As Defense News reports, the list was not ranked by importance. It also included defense of US territory, deterring China, burden-sharing with allies and partners, developing the defense industrial base, and supporting service members and their families.

Financial transparency

The report noted that given the scale of operations and the Pentagon’s substantial budget, the risk of fraud is inherent. Donald Trump’s administration is asking Congress to allocate a record $1.5 trillion for national defense, 42% more than current funding.

After the first failed audit in 2018, Congress gave the Department of Defense until December 31, 2028, to pass the review. According to an official quoted by Reuters, the financial statements of 14 of the Pentagon’s 25 entities were deemed to have passed the audit, compared with 11 entities a year earlier. Auditors are using artificial intelligence to process and verify a larger volume of data in outdated systems. The department has also created a special task force comprising civilian specialists, military personnel, and private-sector representatives.

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Defense and supplies

Among other issues, inspectors cited the strain on forces deployed at the US border, gaps in infrastructure cyber defense, and countering drones near important facilities. On deterring China, they pointed to problems with the readiness of forward logistics networks, the condition of prepositioned equipment, the resilience of maritime supply routes, and the ability to disperse aircraft within the area of responsibility of US Indo-Pacific Command.

The report also addresses production shortcomings in the defense industry. Inspectors said the Pentagon sometimes depends on individual contractors to such an extent that it continues funding them even when requirements are not met or deliveries are delayed for years. According to the department’s assessment, the untimely delivery of agreed volumes of ammunition leads to reduced stocks of critically important munitions.

Separately, the watchdog drew attention to the quality of medical care abroad, patient safety, the health of cadets, military housing, and the handling of allegations of child abuse at care centers. A new Pentagon directive requires all branches of the armed forces to eliminate emergency housing conditions within 24 hours or relocate the service member.

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