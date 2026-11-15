A study by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that a worker receiving a prestigious innovation award may reduce their colleagues’ propensity for unconventional research. The share of patents classified as atypical innovations declined by an average of 3.1% after such recognition, South China Morning Post reports.

Analysis of Chinese companies’ patents

Researcher Yu Jiang and his team from the Institutes of Science and Development of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences analyzed patent data from 54,670 researchers at 1,562 publicly listed Chinese companies for 2008–2023.

For the analysis, they used China Patent Award data. By atypical innovations, the authors meant inventions that use technological combinations substantially different from the company’s established research directions. The researchers compared changes before and after an award was granted to a colleague with indicators for employees at companies without award recipients, using the difference-in-differences statistical method.

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The strongest effect from top-level awards

The study’s authors identified three possible mechanisms behind this effect: a narrowing of the search for unfamiliar knowledge, a stronger focus on already known technologies, and weaker scientific collaboration networks. In their view, award-winning achievements may become authoritative models for organizations, encouraging researchers to choose proven approaches instead of risky alternatives.

The negative effect was more noticeable after the presentation of the highest-level awards, as well as in digital economy sectors, large companies, and cities with higher administrative status. It was also stronger among researchers who had collaborated with the recipient during the previous three years. The decline was especially pronounced in higher-quality atypical innovations: the authors distinguished between invention patents and utility model patents.

At the same time, the researchers stressed that this result does not negate the overall incentive value of the award system. The work did not examine Nobel Prize laureates and did not directly measure researchers’ psychological reactions, so its conclusions do not allow for a direct assessment of the impact of prestigious prizes on fundamental research.

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