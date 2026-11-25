In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Islamic Bank has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank in an all-share deal. The transaction is expected to create an Islamic bank with assets of 585 billion dirhams, or $159.2 billion.

All-share deal

Dubai Islamic Bank will acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Emirates Islamic, a unit of Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD. As The National reports, the banks announced the agreement in a joint statement published on the Dubai Financial Market.

The statement said the deal would further strengthen Dubai Islamic Bank’s position as the UAE’s largest Islamic lender. Emirates NBD chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said the transaction gives Dubai an opportunity to strengthen its status as a global hub for Islamic finance.

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Market positions of the banks

Dubai Islamic Bank was founded in 1975 and is the UAE’s largest Islamic bank by assets. At the end of September, the bank’s group assets exceeded 427 billion dirhams. The bank employs approximately 12,000 people, and its network includes more than 540 branches in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Emirates Islamic was previously a public company, but Emirates NBD bought out minority shareholders and delisted the bank in June last year. The acquisition will become one of the largest banking consolidations in the UAE since the merger of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank in 2019.

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