Cal-Maine Foods, the largest egg producer in the United States, plans to cull nearly 1.8 million birds after bird flu was detected at one of its facilities in Florida. This includes 1.4 million laying hens and 360,000 young chickens, accounting for 2.7% of the company’s flock, The Independent reports.

Production temporarily suspended

The company has temporarily halted production at the affected facility and said it is acting in accordance with US Department of Agriculture protocols. Cal-Maine Foods has dozens of facilities in the south and east of the country, where it can keep up to 57 million laying hens. The company said this network should help minimize potential consequences for customers.

Cal-Maine Foods stressed that it follows biosecurity programs, but no farm is immune to highly pathogenic avian influenza. According to the company, the virus continues to circulate among wild birds, and the scale of possible new outbreaks, including during seasonal migration, cannot be predicted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Egg prices and the spread of the virus

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the wholesale price of eggs rose by 27 cents last week, to 73 cents per dozen. However, this is significantly below 2024–2025 levels, when the cost of a carton of eggs exceeded $8 amid the spread of bird flu.

A federal tracker shows that more than 2 million birds have been affected by bird flu over the past 30 days. Nearly 1 million chickens were culled in Illinois in October, while the virus also spread at other farms, including a mink farm in Utah. In Washington state, a dairy farm worker died of bird flu last month; this was the first such death in the US this year. At the same time, public health officials assess the risk to the population as low.

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