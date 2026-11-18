The closest known relatives of poxviruses have been found in the intestines of humans and animals in different regions of the world. As Nature reports, the finding indicates that poxviruses probably evolved in the digestive systems of animals.

Viruses in the gut microbiome

Large and giant DNA viruses that infect single-celled eukaryotes are widespread in the environment. However, they have previously been found only rarely in the gut microbiome. The detection of these viruses in the digestive systems of humans and animals draws attention to a part of the gut microbiome that has long been underestimated.

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Connection with poxviruses

Nature noted that the discovered viruses are the closest known relatives of poxviruses and predominate in the digestive systems of humans and animals. This observation offers a new explanation for the possible origin of poxviruses, but the conclusion that they evolved in the digestive systems of animals is probabilistic in nature.

The study by Gaïa and co-authors, which the report is devoted to, was published in the journal Nature in 2026.

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