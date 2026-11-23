New York state’s highest court in the United States ruled that several major social platforms will not be held liable in the case of the 2022 mass killing at a Buffalo supermarket. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the New York Court of Appeals reached the decision by a four-to-three majority.

The court’s position

The court upheld a lower court’s ruling regarding Google and YouTube, Instagram, Reddit and Snapchat. The lower court found that these platforms were protected by a federal law that limits online platforms’ liability for user content.

Relatives of those killed, store employees and shoppers who witnessed the attack argued that the platforms were designed to be addictive and to radicalize users like the attacker, Payton Gendron. However, the majority of judges found that the plaintiffs had not proven that his actions were a natural and foreseeable consequence of the companies’ decisions regarding the design and operation of the platforms.

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In an unsigned ruling, the court stated that the shooter’s actions were so exceptional that they legally broke the causal link between the platforms’ operation and the attack.

A judge’s dissenting opinion

Judge Jenny Rivera, who disagreed with the majority, said that a jury should have determined whether the prevalence of mass shootings, alleged defects in social media products and the lack of warnings about their danger could indicate that such violence was foreseeable. In her view, neither federal nor state law requires depriving the plaintiffs of the opportunity to have these claims heard in court.

The court also upheld the dismissal of claims against Amazon, Discord, 4chan and Twitch Interactive related to the attack. On May 14, 2022, 18-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo. In February 2023, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on state charges, including murder and hate-motivated terrorism. Jury selection began on October 13 in a related federal case, in which he could face the death penalty.

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