Researchers found that in older adults with intact memory and thinking, faster accumulation of tau protein in the brain was associated with more rapid worsening of depressive symptoms. This was reported by ScienceDaily, citing a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Scan and survey data

The study’s author, Theodora Markova of Brandeis University, and her colleagues analyzed data from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, which tracks changes in brain condition over time. The study involved older men and women: some already had cognitive difficulties, while others retained memory, attention, and thinking without noticeable impairment.

Participants repeatedly underwent brain scans to detect tau protein accumulation and completed questionnaires about depression symptoms. This made it possible to compare changes in protein levels with changes in mood during the observation period.

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Association before memory problems emerge

Among people without cognitive impairment, higher tau protein levels were associated with more severe depressive symptoms. In those whose protein accumulated faster, manifestations of depression also increased more rapidly. Scientists suggest that mood changes may arise before impairments in memory or thinking become noticeable.

At the same time, researchers did not record such an association in groups of participants with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease. The authors emphasize that longer observation is needed to determine whether early mood changes can reliably predict subsequent cognitive decline. Monitoring depressive symptoms alongside other assessments could potentially help identify people at increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

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